Couple guilty of murdering French au pair

The pair became obsessed that Sophie Lionnet was plotting against them with a former Boyzone singer.

  • 24 May 2018
Met 'use force more' against black people

The Met used force 62,000 times with more than a third of incidents involving black people.

  • 24 May 2018
Anti-terror police arrest man, 19

The activity is connected with the arrest of an 18-year-old man in London on Friday.

  • 24 May 2018
How did it go so wrong for Govia Thameslink?

Major errors made in GTR's new timetable change but what's to be done?

24 May 2018
Tom Edwards Transport correspondent, London

