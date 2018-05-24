Manchester
Live Latest updates from North West England
The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Thursday 24 May.
Two men guilty of murder over house fire
Two men are found guilty of murdering four children by torching their homes with petrol bombs.
- 24 May 2018
Disruption as rail staff hold strike
Northern has "declared war on passengers and staff", a union claims as its members strike.
- 24 May 2018
Online hate abuse moving offline, says MP
- 24 May 2018
Liam Gallagher finally meets daughter
- 24 May 2018
BBC arena attack documentary criticised
- 23 May 2018
Runner maps out heart-shaped GPS tribute
- 23 May 2018
Guided busway plan to boost airport links
- 23 May 2018
Northern rail 'number one priority'
- 23 May 2018
Thousands sing for attack victims
- 22 May 2018
'Emotional' Manchester attack memorial held
- 22 May 2018
A day of remembrance for Manchester
- 22 May 2018
Ex-Salford owner Koukash writes off debt
Former Salford Red Devils owner Dr Marwan Koukash agrees to write off debt owed to him by the Super League club.
- 23 May 2018
Yates retains Giro lead as Viviani wins stage
Britain's Simon Yates retains his overall lead at the Giro d'Italia after a wet sprint finish to stage 17 in Iseo.
- 23 May 2018
Livett chooses Warrington over NRL move
23 May 2018
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (Fri)
24 May 2018
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (Fri)
24 May 2018
Procter helps Northants beat Lancashire
23 May 2018
Rochdale sign Villa defender Finnerty
23 May 2018
Macclesfield's Fitzpatrick signs new deal
23 May 2018
Wane 'open to anything' after Wigan exit
22 May 2018
'I considered quitting one-day cricket'
21 May 2018
