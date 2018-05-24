Liverpool
Live Latest updates from North West England
The latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the North West on Thursday 24 May.
Disruption as rail staff hold strike
Northern has "declared war on passengers and staff", a union claims as its members strike.
- 24 May 2018
Sport Liverpool fans' innovative journeys to Kiev
Couch-surfing, risking your own honeymoon, and detours via Sweden - some Liverpool fans are going to extremes to make the Champions League final in Kiev.
- 24 May 2018
Sport Rooney to hold DC United talks
- 24 May 2018
Sport Liverpool and Roma charged by Uefa
- 22 May 2018
Northern rail 'number one priority'
- 23 May 2018
Sport Who is Jurgen Klopp and what makes him tick?
- 23 May 2018
Boy, 8, finds shotgun on waste ground
- 21 May 2018
Two jailed for drugs dispute murder
- 21 May 2018
Everton defender Baines 'wants to stay'
Everton defender Leighton Baines wants to remain at the club despite rumours linking him with a move to LA Galaxy.
- 23 May 2018
Castleford v St Helens (Thurs)
Team news as Castleford Tigers face St Helens in Thursday's Super League action from The Mend-A-Hose Jungle (19:45 BST).
- 22 May 2018
Tranmere re-sign midfielder Banks
24 May 2018
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (Fri)
24 May 2018
Livett chooses Warrington over NRL move
23 May 2018
Fleetwood sign Tranmere defender Clarke
23 May 2018
Procter helps Northants beat Lancashire
23 May 2018
Jennings signs new Tranmere deal
23 May 2018
St Helens sign Fiji captain Naiqama
22 May 2018
'Reds bravery can match Real experience'
21 May 2018
Man arrested after fatal collision in Birkenhead
Chester Racecourse to celebrate Roman roots at this weekend's Roman Day
Northern Rail strikes to take place over Liverpool's busiest weekend of the year
Woman dies after falling from multi-storey car park
1PM UPDATE: Woman dies after being found near multi-storey car park
Liverpool fans face nervous wait as Widnes travel company yet to confirm flight details