Norfolk

Two quizzed in Tory election fraud probe

The pair are arrested following allegations fraudulent signatures were used on nomination papers.

  • 24 May 2018
Man, 80, dies after being hit by lorry

Police are appealing for witnesses to the manner in which the lorry was being driven.

  • 24 May 2018
Red Arrows alter flight path for birds

The RAF aerobatic team must change its flight path at an air show to protect nesting birds.

  • 23 May 2018
Striker Holt to join wrestling ranks

Former Norwich City forward Grant Holt agrees to appear in the World Association of Wrestling.

  • 21 May 2018

El Sherbini ends Massaro's Open defence

Laura Massaro's bid to defend the British Open title ends with a semi-final loss to top seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt.

  • 19 May 2018

