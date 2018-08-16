Northampton
'So happy that A-levels are finally over'
We follow four teenagers as they await and then find out their grades.
Sport Towcester racecourse future in doubt
The company running the racecourse and greyhound track says it experiencing "trading difficulties".
Calls for sprinklers in new warehouse
It took more than 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire at the Drayton Fields Industrial Estate.
Crisis council's libraries move 'unlawful'
Armed robbery stopped by drive-thru police
Live Listen: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings
Northamptonshire Steelbacks host Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast - listen to live BBC local radio commentary
Summers-Newton wins second gold medal
British teenager Maisie Summers-Newton claims a second gold medal and world record at the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin.
