Nottingham
Student pleads guilty over racist chants
A judge in Nottingham said the words used were "shocking, disgusting, appalling and disgraceful".
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Imam guilty of sexually assaulting boy
Abuse happened in the mosque's attic between 1990 and 1992 when the victim was aged 12 to 13.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Jeff Astle play an 'incredible honour'
The life of legendary striker Jeff Astle, who died from a brain injury, is explored in a new play.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section England
CCTV of fatal stab attack released
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Armed police swoop for university arrest
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Lincolnshire
Airports with worst flight delays revealed
- 21 May 2018
- From the section UK
- 21 May 2018
Mum's 'hell' visiting anorexic daughter
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
All-black choir, black cellist and Michael Curry
- 19 May 2018
- From the section UK
Death crash suspect held by police
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Fake piercing girls needed bowel surgery
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Patel shines as Notts crush Leics
Samit Patel hits a 63-ball ton as Nottinghamshire post 409-7 to crush Leicestershire by 93 runs in the One-Day Cup.
- 23 May 2018
Notts all-rounder Patel signs new deal
Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel signs a new deal until 2020, which will take his stay at Trent Bridge to 18 years.
- 22 May 2018
