Student pleads guilty over racist chants

A judge in Nottingham said the words used were "shocking, disgusting, appalling and disgraceful".

Imam guilty of sexually assaulting boy

Abuse happened in the mosque's attic between 1990 and 1992 when the victim was aged 12 to 13.

Jeff Astle play an 'incredible honour'

The life of legendary striker Jeff Astle, who died from a brain injury, is explored in a new play.

