Nottingham

Teens summoned over bus-stop attack death

Mariam Moustafa, 18, was left in a coma after an assault and later died of a stroke.

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Sport Notts part company with boss Nolan

League Two side Notts County part company with manager Kevin Nolan after a six-game winless run.

  • 26 August 2018
  • From the section Football

St Ann's race riot: 'It was like a gang war'

How a city moved on from a riot that left the streets of a suburb like a "slaughterhouse".

