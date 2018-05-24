Oxford

Top Stories

Malala elected college social secretary

The Nobel Prize winner has been chosen to organise parties and social events at Lady Margaret Hall.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section Oxford

Teacher banned for online pupil photos

Steven Birkett uploaded pictures to a Russian website "known to be frequented by paedophiles".

  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Oxford

Live South Live: Thursday 24 May

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Sport

Latest stories

Oxford sign ex-Norwich defender Norman

League One club Oxford United sign former Norwich City defender Cameron Norman from non-league side King's Lynn.

  • 18 May 2018

News in more languages