Heatwave reveals lost prehistoric sites

Neolithic monuments, Iron Age settlements and a Roman farm have all been made visible in crop marks.

  • 15 August 2018
  • From the section England

Oxford college employed sex abuse monk

Fr Bernard Green sexually assaulted a boy in 1995 and was banned from working with young people.

  • 14 August 2018
  • From the section Oxford

South Live: Tuesday 14 August

All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Oxford United 2-0 Coventry City

Oxford United overcome fellow League One side Coventry City to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

  • 14 August 2018

Yeovil re-sign Oxford defender Short

Yeovil Town Ladies re-sign defender Hannah Short from Oxford United for their 2018-19 Women's Super League campaign.

  • 14 August 2018

