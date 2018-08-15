Oxford
Heatwave reveals lost prehistoric sites
Neolithic monuments, Iron Age settlements and a Roman farm have all been made visible in crop marks.
- 15 August 2018
Oxford college employed sex abuse monk
Fr Bernard Green sexually assaulted a boy in 1995 and was banned from working with young people.
- 14 August 2018
South Live: Tuesday 14 August
All the latest headlines from across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Top tips for taking a gap year
- 15 August 2018
Acrobat's 1,000ft tightrope walk over lake
- 13 August 2018
Scooter rider dies after ambulance crash
- 12 August 2018
Sport Oxford bring in Derby's Mitchell on loan
- 13 August 2018
Oxford United 2-0 Coventry City
Oxford United overcome fellow League One side Coventry City to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.
- 14 August 2018
Yeovil re-sign Oxford defender Short
Yeovil Town Ladies re-sign defender Hannah Short from Oxford United for their 2018-19 Women's Super League campaign.
- 14 August 2018
