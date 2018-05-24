Shropshire
Football fans warning over train delays
Network Rail is carrying out a major signalling project, affecting routes to London.
False sexual assault claims woman jailed
Anna Costin was initially given a community order for sexual assault claims made against four men.
RAF team claims world record
One hundred servicemen and women from across the UK joined the attempt at RAF Cosford.
'Stellar' head secretly filmed boys
Annual sheep 'grand national' to return
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
About 500 trees killed at beauty spot
Ambulance vandal given community order
Sport Striker Holt to join wrestling ranks
Jobs to go as clothing firm leaves UK
Shrewsbury ready for huge cash increase
Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell says promotion to the Championship would mean a huge rise in Town's turnover.
