Shropshire

Football fans warning over train delays

Network Rail is carrying out a major signalling project, affecting routes to London.

  • 24 May 2018
False sexual assault claims woman jailed

Anna Costin was initially given a community order for sexual assault claims made against four men.

RAF team claims world record

One hundred servicemen and women from across the UK joined the attempt at RAF Cosford.

  • 24 May 2018

Sport

Shrewsbury ready for huge cash increase

Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell says promotion to the Championship would mean a huge rise in Town's turnover.

  • 23 May 2018

