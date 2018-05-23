Somerset

Hinkley mud dumping concerns debated

Plans to dump mud from near the Somerset nuclear site off Cardiff Bay are debated in the Senedd.

Bath set to introduce 'Clean Air Zone'

The most polluting vehicles would be deterred from entering the city centre by high charges.

  • 24 May 2018

Hammer attacker 'had nervous breakdown'

Joseph Isaacs denies attempting to murder a 96-year-old Royal Navy veteran at his home in Somerset.

I feel no pressure about Test debut - Bess

England off-spinner Dom Bess says "of course" he is ready to make his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday.

  • 22 May 2018

Six former players named England scouts

Six former England players, including Somerset batsman Marcus Trescothick, are named as scouts under the national team's new selection system.

  • 22 May 2018

Wright ton helps Sussex beat Somerset

22 May 2018

Hildreth best earns Somerset win over Glamorgan

20 May 2018

Sunderland Ladies 2-1 Yeovil Town Ladies

20 May 2018

