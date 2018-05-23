Somerset
Hinkley mud dumping concerns debated
Plans to dump mud from near the Somerset nuclear site off Cardiff Bay are debated in the Senedd.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Bath set to introduce 'Clean Air Zone'
The most polluting vehicles would be deterred from entering the city centre by high charges.
- 24 May 2018
Hammer attacker 'had nervous breakdown'
Joseph Isaacs denies attempting to murder a 96-year-old Royal Navy veteran at his home in Somerset.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Somerset
Highlights of Rees-Mogg's political career
- 22 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Sport Spinner Bess to make England Test debut
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Cricket
- comments
'I never wanted bowel condition to be an excuse'
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Swimming
Hundreds of sheep stolen in Somerset
- 21 May 2018
Thousands sign Frome Sunday parking petition
- 21 May 2018
Bed-blocking down in Somerset
- 21 May 2018
I feel no pressure about Test debut - Bess
England off-spinner Dom Bess says "of course" he is ready to make his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday.
- 22 May 2018
Six former players named England scouts
Six former England players, including Somerset batsman Marcus Trescothick, are named as scouts under the national team's new selection system.
- 22 May 2018
