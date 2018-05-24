Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Two women charged over murder
The body of Claire Louise Smith, from Barnsley, was found on Saturday morning.
Woman dies after burning house rescue
Firefighters were called to the fire in Barnsley, South Yorkshire about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
Buildings shortlisted for top prize
A market hall, a college and a former chapel are among 13 Yorkshire sites up for a prestigious architecture award.
'Evil spirit drove me to faith healer'
Disruption as rail staff hold strike
Gove: Council 'in thrall' over trees
Toddler murder police granted more time
Teenager stabbed to death at city flats
Northern rail 'number one priority'
Rolex bought for £69 sells for £80k
Abuse claim 'made up to boost EDL cause'
Midfielder Weston joins Chesterfield
Chesterfield manager Martin Allen adds former Barnet midfielder Curtis Weston to his side for next season.
Worcestershire win despite Pujara ton
Worcestershire beat Yorkshire by four runs at Headingley in the One-Day Cup despite Cheteshwar Pujara's 101.
Firefighters called out to farm-fire in Minskip
Fresh appeal after lorry driver dies in A1 North Yorkshire crash
Rolex watch bought in Doncaster for £69 sells for £100,000 at auction
Man armed with knife made threats in Sheffield street
VIDEO: Mockingbird 'family hub' foster care scheme takes flight in Doncaster with USA backing
Police cordon removed from Sheffield park as Sheffield murder probe continues