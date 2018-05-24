Stoke & Staffordshire
Mortar shells found at building site
The construction site has been cordoned off by police in Chasetown, Burntwood.
- 24 May 2018
Train driver three seconds from being hit
The driver lay down on tracks to avoid a train going at 85mph on a line he thought had been blocked.
- 23 May 2018
Plans for 500 homes on old factory site
Some residents say they are concerned about the level of traffic in the area.
- 24 May 2018
Road junction set for £5m revamp
- 24 May 2018
Lucky escape after HGV rolls on to car
- 23 May 2018
Owner guilty of fireworks fire deaths
- 22 May 2018
Police in 24-hour tweetathon
- 23 May 2018
Sport Rowett named new Stoke City manager
- 22 May 2018
Secret material sees convictions quashed
- 22 May 2018
Butland spoke to 'devastated hero' Hart
Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland says he phoned his "hero" Joe Hart after the Manchester City player was left out of the World Cup squad.
- 23 May 2018
Port Vale sign Legge from Cambridge
Port Vale will sign centre-back Leon Legge on a one-year deal when his contract with Cambridge United expires.
- 23 May 2018
