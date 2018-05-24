Stoke & Staffordshire

Top Stories

Mortar shells found at building site

The construction site has been cordoned off by police in Chasetown, Burntwood.

  • 24 May 2018

Live Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Train driver three seconds from being hit

The driver lay down on tracks to avoid a train going at 85mph on a line he thought had been blocked.

Plans for 500 homes on old factory site

Some residents say they are concerned about the level of traffic in the area.

  • 24 May 2018

Sport

Latest stories

Butland spoke to 'devastated hero' Hart

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland says he phoned his "hero" Joe Hart after the Manchester City player was left out of the World Cup squad.

  • 23 May 2018

Port Vale sign Legge from Cambridge

Port Vale will sign centre-back Leon Legge on a one-year deal when his contract with Cambridge United expires.

  • 23 May 2018

