Former mayor has UK citizenship denied
County councillor Inga Lockington has an 'indefinite leave' stamp from 1979 on her Danish passport.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Video 1:24
'My life taking photos from the air'
Photographer Mike Page has created a unique aerial archive of East Anglia from the skies.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Norfolk
Hit-and-run accused 'thought he hit rabbit'
A dog walker was killed after he drunkenly fell into the road and was run over, a court hears.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
CCTV appeal after theft of... CCTV
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Ambulance delays led to 'severe harm'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Cambridgeshire
Man, 20, rescued from child's swing
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Police car wrapped in cling film
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Suffolk
Son fundraises after Army dad's death
Jamie Small, 10, is organising a fun day to say thank you to a charity which helped his family after his dad took his own life.
Adder warning after deaf dog bitten
The spaniel had severe facial swelling after being bitten by the snake - which can be fatal to dogs.
St Mirren offer Ross improved contract
St Mirren offer Jack Ross an improved deal in an effort to hold on to their manager, who has held talks with Ipswich.
- 21 May 2018
