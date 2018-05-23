Surrey
Help called in for children's services
Watchdog Ofsted says children were being "exposed to harm" due to "inadequate" social services.
- 23 May 2018
Surrey
MP calls for GTR to lose train franchise
Hundreds of services have been delayed or cancelled since new timetables were introduced on Sunday.
- 24 May 2018
Beds, Herts & Bucks
Agency warns of water deficits for England
Enough water to meet the needs of 20 million people is lost through leakage every day, the report says.
- 23 May 2018
Science & Environment
Voter ID trial: 340 people turned away
- 22 May 2018
England
Air pollution plans to tackle wood burners
- 22 May 2018
Science & Environment
'Meltdown Monday' after rail changes
- 21 May 2018
England
Airports with worst flight delays revealed
- 21 May 2018
UK
Royals thank public for wedding support
- 20 May 2018
UK
Kohli's Surrey move off because of injury
India captain Virat Kohli will not play for Surrey this summer because of a neck injury sustained while playing in the IPL.
- 24 May 2018
Jacks century helps Surrey beat Glos
Teenager Will Jacks hits a stunning maiden century as Surrey beat Gloucestershire to record their first One-Day Cup win.
- 23 May 2018
