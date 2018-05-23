Surrey

Help called in for children's services

Watchdog Ofsted says children were being "exposed to harm" due to "inadequate" social services.

  • 23 May 2018
MP calls for GTR to lose train franchise

Hundreds of services have been delayed or cancelled since new timetables were introduced on Sunday.

Agency warns of water deficits for England

Enough water to meet the needs of 20 million people is lost through leakage every day, the report says.

