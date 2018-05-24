Sussex

Top Stories

Some 'outstanding schools not that good'

"Outstanding" schools may not be as good as their rating suggests, says Ofsted.

Live BBC Live: South East

Video 1:03

New coastguard film sends 999 message

The video updates a 1968 public information film that starred the hapless Joe and Petunia.

  • 24 May 2018
  • From the section England

MP calls for GTR to lose train franchise

Hundreds of services have been delayed or cancelled since new timetables were introduced on Sunday.

Sport

Latest stories

Brighton sign Balogun on free transfer

Brighton complete the signing of Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun on a free transfer.

  • 22 May 2018

Wright ton helps Sussex beat Somerset

Luke Wright hits his 10th List A century to help Sussex end Somerset's winning One-Day Cup run at Taunton.

  • 22 May 2018

Powell warns against 14-team WSL

21 May 2018

Berg stars as Hampshire beat Sussex

19 May 2018

News in more languages