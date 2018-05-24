Tyne & Wear

'Contract row' cancels Sting musical show

Promoter SDD said the costs to produce the event were spiralling and unmanageable.

News, sport, travel and weather from across the North East for Monday 21 May to Friday 25 May 2018.

Puffin population drop sparks concern

Initial findings in the National Trust's five-yearly survey suggest an overall decline of 12%.

Consortium set to take over Gateshead

Gateshead owners Richard and Julie Bennett agree to sell their shares to an overseas consortium, subject to approval.

  • 24 May 2018

Derbyshire defeat Durham in One-Day Cup

Luis Reece hits 92 off 107 balls as Derbyshire secure a final-over win against Durham in the One-Day Cup.

  • 23 May 2018

Bain exits Sunderland as CEO role scrapped

22 May 2018

