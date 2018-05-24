Wiltshire

Husband guilty of parachute murder attempt

Army sergeant Emile Cilliers denied trying to kill his wife by tampering with her parachute before a jump.

Sex, lies and payday loans: The parachute murder plot

How Emile Cilliers' lifetime of cheating and lies led to his eventual unveiling as a would-be murderer.

Yulia Skripal: 'We are so lucky to survive'

The daughter of an ex-Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury makes her first video statement since the attack.

Norris extends contract with Swindon

Swindon Town take up an option to extend the deal of top scorer Luke Norris following the end of their League Two campaign.

