Husband guilty of parachute murder attempt
Army sergeant Emile Cilliers denied trying to kill his wife by tampering with her parachute before a jump.
- 24 May 2018
Sex, lies and payday loans: The parachute murder plot
How Emile Cilliers' lifetime of cheating and lies led to his eventual unveiling as a would-be murderer.
- 24 May 2018
Video 1:55
Yulia Skripal: 'We are so lucky to survive'
The daughter of an ex-Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury makes her first video statement since the attack.
- 23 May 2018
Rolex bought for £69 sells for £80k
- 23 May 2018
Town 'failing children at risk of harm'
- 22 May 2018
Yulia Skripal hopes to return to Russia
- 23 May 2018
Precinct to reopen after spy poisoning
- 22 May 2018
Voter ID trial: 340 people turned away
- 22 May 2018
Soldier 'better off with wife alive'
- 21 May 2018
Schoolchild injured in crash in Calne
- 21 May 2018
Car jack used to rescue stuck deer
- 21 May 2018
Norris extends contract with Swindon
Swindon Town take up an option to extend the deal of top scorer Luke Norris following the end of their League Two campaign.
- 16 May 2018
