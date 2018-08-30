York & North Yorkshire
Top Stories
Delays as train hits 'several cows'
Several cows were hit by a train at Shaftholme Junction, north of Doncaster, LNER said.
- 30 August 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Raiders target high performance cars
North Yorkshire Police is urging owners of high performance cars to take extra security measures.
- 30 August 2018
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Club's tricky wicket at home of cricket
A tiny North Yorkshire club has made it through to the final of a national competition at Lord's - but now needs money for the trip.
- 30 August 2018
'Lop lop' lady's 47-year crossing career
- 29 August 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Car pulled from sea after tide comes in
- 29 August 2018
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Escaped wallaby spotted near animal park
- 29 August 2018
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Sport Bairstow included in fourth Test side
- 29 August 2018
- From the section Cricket
- comments
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Somerset nearing victory at Headingley
Tom Abell's first century of the season and two quick Lewis Gregory wickets leave Somerset on top against Yorkshire.
- 31 August 2018
Listen: Yorkshire v Somerset - day four
Yorkshire host Somerset in the County Championship - listen to BBC local radio commentary.
- 20 August 2018
From other local news sites
-
Black Rose Bazaar York
-
The Vine York Launch Weekend York
-
Volunteers run free six-week summer camp for children in Durham
-
Inspirational bingo hall worker gets award to mark 70th birthday
-
Three peaks challenge for St Catherine’s
-
Real Home: self-build with a bird’s eye view