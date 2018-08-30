York & North Yorkshire

Delays as train hits 'several cows'

Several cows were hit by a train at Shaftholme Junction, north of Doncaster, LNER said.

Raiders target high performance cars

North Yorkshire Police is urging owners of high performance cars to take extra security measures.

Club's tricky wicket at home of cricket

A tiny North Yorkshire club has made it through to the final of a national competition at Lord's - but now needs money for the trip.

  • 30 August 2018

Somerset nearing victory at Headingley

Tom Abell's first century of the season and two quick Lewis Gregory wickets leave Somerset on top against Yorkshire.

  • 31 August 2018

Listen: Yorkshire v Somerset - day four

Yorkshire host Somerset in the County Championship - listen to BBC local radio commentary.

  • 20 August 2018

Stevenson wins thrilling Senior Manx GP

31 August 2018

