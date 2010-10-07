Entertainment & Arts

Court hears Michael Jackson estate appeal

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson was "grievously wronged" by a court that denied his bid to take over the administration of his son Michael's estate, a court has heard.

Michael Jackson's will appointed lawyer John Branca and music executive John McClain to oversee his estate.

A judge ruled last November that Mr Jackson did not have standing to intervene and was not entitled to a hearing to contest the administrators.

The appeals panel have yet to issue a ruling on the matter.