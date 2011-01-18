Image caption Donovan is best known for the laid back track Mellow Yellow, which was released in 1967

Singer-songwriter Donovan will receive the lifetime achievement award at the Radio 2 Folk Awards in February, it has been announced.

He will also perform at the ceremony which celebrates the cream of UK folk music over the last 12 months.

Now in its 12th year, the award show will be co-hosted by Radio 2 presenter Mike Harding and singer Barbara Dickson, from The Brewery in London.

For the first time, the event will be broadcast live on the network.

It will follow a special edition of Simon Mayo's drivetime programme, which will also be broadcast live from the same venue.

Bellowhead, who are set to perform on the night, are leading the way with four nominations, following the release of their album, Hedonism, earlier this year.

The record was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios and produced by John Leckie.

They are up for best group, live act, best album and traditional track for New York Girls.

Nominees

Frontman Jon Boden has also made the shortlist for folk singer of the year and will compete against Chris Wood.

The musician is also up for best album for Handmade Life and original song for his ballad Hollow Point.

Mother and daughter team Norma Waterson and Eliza Carthy have been nominated three times and trio Coope Boyes and Simpson pick up nominations for best group and best album for As If.

This year, for the first time, The Folk Awards and The Young Folk Award, which is Radio 2's annual search for the most promising young artist in the UK, are being combined.

The four nominees were selected by a panel of judges following a semi-final weekend of workshops and performance in November.

The Levellers, Kate Rusby and Chris Wood will all perform on the night, along with co-host Barbara Dickson.