Image caption Alex Jones and Matt Baker have presented the show together before

Countryfile presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Baker is to be the new host of The One Show.

He will replace Jason Manford, who left the show in November after admitting to exchanging intimate text and Twitter messages with female fans.

The married father-of-three had only been in the job four months, after replacing Daybreak's Adrian Chiles.

Former Blue Peter presenter Baker, who starts on 14 February, said he was "over the moon."

He has already hosted the show several times alongside regular host Alex Jones, both as a stand-in for Manford and while the show has been between presenters.

"The BBC has made everything possible for me so I can also continue presenting Countryfile," said Baker.

"It's the ideal combination for me and I can't wait to get started."

BBC One controller Danny Cohen said Baker was "perfectly placed" to present the programme, while Jones said he was "fantastic to work with and the perfect choice."

Baker, who came second in this year's Strictly Come Dancing series, has spent the last few weeks on the Strictly tour.

He won two TV Baftas during his seven years on Blue Peter.

He began presenting Countryfile in 2009 when it moved to a prime-time slot on Sundays.