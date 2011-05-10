Image caption Ronnie Wood was honoured for his show on Absolute Radio

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood has been named music radio personality of the year at the Sony radio awards.

But the star, 63, who appears on Absolute Radio, was beaten to the audience-voted rising star award by BBC 5 live football pundit Robbie Savage.

In addition, Radio 5 live won six gold awards - the biggest haul of the night - including breakfast show of the year for Nicky Campbell and Shelagh Fogarty.

However, rival Talksport took the prize of national radio station of the year.

It is the first time the commercial station has won the award.

BBC Radio 4's Matthew Price won the news journalist of the year prize.

'Top of trade'

Wood was honoured ahead of nominees including BBC Radio 1's Chris Moyles as well as Jarvis Cocker, Frank Skinner and Scott Mills.

Jeremy Vine was named speech broadcaster of the year, and his discussion with Gordon Brown - which left the then prime minister with his head in his hands when a recording of his reference to voter Gillian Duffy as a "bigot" was played to him - was interview of the year.

Judges praised Vine as a "broadcaster at the top of his trade".

Danny Baker, who appears on BBC London 94.9 and BBC Radio 5 live, collected the prize for speech radio personality of the year.

Baker, who recently returned to work after being treated for cancer, was described as a "true original - a personality who's found new and innovative ways to use the techniques of radio, whether he's delivering a unique verbal barrage or creating an endless stream of compelling ideas".

BBC Radio 2's Simon Mayo Drivetime show won best music programme, with its host gaining praise for his "humour and love of great music".

Honorary awards went to long-serving presenters Jenni Murray and Annie Nightingale at the annual radio industry prize-giving at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

'Levels of achievement'

BBC Radio 4's Murray, who has hosted Woman's Hour since 1987, was honoured with the gold award.

Nightingale, the longest serving presenter on Radio 1 with 40 years' service, took the special award.

Professor Brian Cox was honoured for best speech programme for his BBC Radio 4 series The Infinite Monkey Cage, which the scientist hosted with comedian Robin Ince.

Tim Blackmore, chairman of the Sony Radio Academy Awards, said: "In spite of the continuing emergence of new platforms and of video ubiquity, the creative use of sound continues to attract massive and regular support from the vast majority of the British public.

"This is entirely down to the skills and talents of radio professionals in all sectors of the audio business and it is these awards that continue to highlight their ever impressive levels of achievement."