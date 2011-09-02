Pop stars to make West End cameos for charity
Pop stars are to make cameo appearances on the West End stage as part of this year's Children in Need campaign.
Former X Factor hopeful Stacey Solomon will feature in Wicked on 10 September, while former Spice Girl Melanie C will make a curtain call appearance in We Will Rock You three days later.
Peter Andre will pop up in Ghost the following day, while the Sugababes will be seen in Mamma Mia! on 15 September.
The 2011 Children in Need telethon will take place on 18 November.
Andre will perform the Righteous Brothers' hit Unchained Melody in Ghost, a musical based on the 1990 Patrick Swayze film.
Solomon will sing the Wicked ballad For Good, while the Sugababes will perform Abba classic Dancing Queen.
Melanie C, previously seen in the West End in long-running musical Blood Brothers, will sing the Queen hits We are the Champions' and We Will Rock You.
Last year's Children in Need appeal raised more than £18 million for charitable causes.