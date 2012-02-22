Leguizamo to play Del Boy in US version of show
Actor John Leguizamo, known for films such as Moulin Rouge and Carlito's Way, has been lined up to play Del Boy in the US remake of Only Fools And Horses.
The actors who will play Del Boy's brother Rodney and their grandfather are yet to be announced.
Scrubs writers Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley will be the writers for the ABC TV comedy series.
The character of Del Boy was famously played by David Jason in the popular British version of the show.
Earlier this month Jason told the BBC, that he doubted a US version of the show would be as successful as the original.
"They can do brilliant comedy [in America] but I don't see that they can bring off Fools and Horses," he said.
"I don't see that it will travel across the pond."
The actor played London wheeler-dealer Del Boy, known for his dubious attempts to make money that always went wrong, in Only Fools and Horses from 1981 to 2003.
'Morally questionable'
Leguizamo's other film credits include Romeo and Juliet, Collateral Damage and playing the voice of Sid in the Ice Age films.
In January ABC announced the network's plans to make a pilot saying it would follow the same formula as the British original in which two brothers "concoct outrageous, morally questionable get-rich-quick schemes in their quest to become millionaires".
If the pilot is picked up for a full series, it will be broadcast in the US later this year.
Only Fools And Horses is not the first UK show to be remade for the American audience.
The US version of Ricky Gervais' The Office has been a big success.
But others, including American versions of Absolutely Fabulous, Fawlty Towers, Men Behaving Badly and Coupling have failed to take off.