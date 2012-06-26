Image caption Cyrus will star in Chicago from 5 November to 23 December

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is to make his Broadway debut in hit musical Chicago.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer will play criminal lawyer Billy Flynn for seven weeks from 5 November.

He has previously acted as the father of real-life daughter Miley Cyrus, in her successful Disney children's series Hannah Montana.

Cyrus has also starred in a number of US TV movies and competed on US show Dancing with the Stars.

The role of Billy Flynn has attracted a string of celebrities, both on Broadway and in London.

Jerry Springer, Usher, Tony Hadley and David Hasselhoff are among those to have played the part, with Richard Gere filling his shoes in the 2003 film.

Now in its 16th year, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The Kander and Ebb favourite has been at its current New York home, the Ambassador Theatre, since 2003.