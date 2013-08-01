Image caption Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones' characters are romantically involved in the show

Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones are to leave the US comedy Parks and Recreation.

The mockumentary about public officials in an Indiana town is shown on BBC Four in the UK.

Lowe joined the show at the end of the second series as state auditor Chris Traeger, while Jones, who plays nurse Anne Jenkins, has been in the show since the first episode.

They will leave at the end of the sixth season.

In the show their characters have dated on-and-off and have decided to try to have a baby together.

The show's Executive Producer Mike Schur said that "with the two of them contemplating parenthood, it felt like the natural time to move them into the next phase".

BBC Four is currently showing the second series of the critically acclaimed comedy. The third series will be screened on the channel next year.

In the US, the sixth season starts in September.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Lowe is to play John F Kennedy in a US TV movie marking the 50th anniversary of the American president's 1963 assassination.