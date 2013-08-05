Image caption Wahlberg recently made the top 10 of the highest paid US actors

Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington's action film 2 Guns has topped the US box office over the weekend, with estimated takings of $27.4m (£18m).

The film is based on a graphic novel of the same name and sees the actors team up to battle drug traffickers.

The Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman as the razor-clawed Marvel hero, took the second spot with $21.7m (£14.1m).

The Smurfs 2, featuring the animated blue characters, rounded up the top three with $18.2m (£11.9m).

The sequel failed to meet expectations in the US but performed well internationally, earning $52.5m (£34.2m) in 43 markets.

The Wolverine is Jackman's sixth outing in the role and has now earned $95m (£62m) in the US - and added another $38.5m (£25.1m)to its international haul.

The former US number one film, haunted house tale The Conjuring, slipped to number fourth place in the chart but has now crossed the $100m mark since opening three weeks ago.

Smaller openings for indie fare proved to be a prudent decision with films such as Sundance Film Festival favourite The Spectacular Now, starring Shailene Woodley, which earned $190,000 (£124,000) in four theatres.

The low-budget Fruitvale Station made $2.7m (£1.7m) and Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine earned $2m (£1.3m) in 50 locations.

"Summer is not just about blockbusters," said Paul Dergarabedian of box-office tracker Hollywood.com.

"It's about specialized films that challenge the audience or are just different from the traditional, cookie-cutter, summer-style movie.''

Lindsay Lohan's much talked about return to acting, opposite real-life porn actor James Deen, in the erotic thriller The Canyons made just $16,000 (£10,400) on two screens.

Its distributor IFC Films said it is performing strongly through video-on-demand services.