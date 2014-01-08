Cumberbatch comedy up for BBC audio drama awards
A radio comedy starring Benedict Cumberbatch is up for two awards at the BBC Audio Drama Awards.
Radio 4's Cabin Pressure, by John Finnemore, is listed in both the scripted comedy and scripted comedy-drama categories.
Acclaimed stage actor Simon Russell Beale and EastEnders star Lacey Turner are among the acting nominees.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 26 January at BBC Broadcasting House in central London.
In Cabin Pressure, Cumberbatch stars alongside Roger Allam and Stephanie Cole as a pilot for a one-plane, charter airline.
Beale, about to take on King Lear at the National Theatre, is up for best actor for his role in Radio 3's Copenhagen.
He faces competition from Lee Ross (King David, Radio 3) and Joseph Millson (The Real George Orwell: Jura, Radio 4).
Best actress nominees are Carly Bawden (The Colour of Milk, Radio 4), Christine Bottomley (My Boy, Radio 4) and Marcia Warren (Tony And Rose, Radio 4).
Turner's best supporting actress nomination is for Radio 4's The One About The Social Worker. Also shortlisted are Lia Williams (FindthePerfectPartner4u.com, Radio 4) and Claire Rushbrook (King David, Radio 3).
Best supporting actor nominees are Shaun Dooley (The Gothic Imagination: Frankenstein, Radio 4), Geoffrey Bretton (Imaginary Boys, Radio 4) and David Rasche (Warrior Class, Radio 4).
Now in their third year, the awards "pay tribute to the cultural importance of audio drama, on air and online".
This year's ceremony will be hosted by Lenny Henry and BBC director general Tony Hall.