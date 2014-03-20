Asia Beats
Top Stories
Video 4:15
Ruhaniyat, India
Ruhaniyat are a folk band with edge from the Indian city of Calcutta
- 20 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:13
Nguyen Cong Hai
Vietnamese former rock frontman on going solo
- 13 March 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:26
Adi and Suhail
- 27 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:11
Thxa Soe
- 20 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 4:09
Le Cat Trong Ly
- 13 February 2014
- From the section Asia
Video 3:54
Dawanggang
- 6 March 2014
- From the section Asia
More beats
Video 4:02
LatAm Criolo
- 2 November 2012
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:15
LatAm: Siba
- 21 September 2012
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Video 4:06
Africa: Mokoomba
- 31 May 2013
- From the section Africa
Video 3:50
Africa: Nigeria's Bez
- 17 May 2013
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Features
Asia's indie bands fuse old with new
- 22 March 2014
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
What could peace in Afghanistan look like?
- 14 July 2019
- From the section Asia
The forgotten Indian inventor who dazzled London
- 14 July 2019
- From the section India
India's unique way to beat air pollution
- 12 July 2019
- From the section India
How New Zealand shattered India's World Cup dreams
- 11 July 2019
- From the section India
'Every man wants to have sex with you'
- 11 July 2019
- From the section Asia
Is India's weather becoming more extreme?
- 11 July 2019
- From the section India