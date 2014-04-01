Big Bang's Sara Gilbert marries songwriter Linda Perry
Big Bang Theory and former Roseanne star Sara Gilbert got married to songwriter and former 4 Non-Blondes singer Linda Perry at the weekend.
Gilbert and Perry met in 2011 and got engaged last year.
Julie Chen, one of Gilbert's co-hosts on US show The Talk, said the "beautiful ceremony" was "magical".
Gay weddings are legal in 17 states in the US and in June 2013 the US Supreme Court gave victories to supporters with two landmark rulings.
Hosts of The Talk would not reveal exactly where the wedding had taken place, saying they wanted Gilbert to reveal more herself when she returned from her honeymoon next week.
Christina Aguilera hit
Gilbert has spoken about her sexuality on The Talk before, crediting her ex-boyfriend with helping her come to terms with it.
She dated her former Roseanne co-star Johnny Galecki before ending the relationship when she realised she was gay.
Gilbert and Galecki are still good friends - she has also appeared with him on the hugely successful US TV show The Big Bang Theory, in which she plays the occasional character Leslie Winkle, who has a few dates with Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter.
Gilbert also famously played the character Darlene in US sitcom Roseanne in the 1980s and 1990s.
The actress has two children, Levi and Sawyer, from a previous relationship with producer and writer Allison Adler.
Perry's 4 Non-Blondes had a huge hit with What's Up, written by Perry, from the band's 1992 debut album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More.
She has written tracks for artists including Christina Aguilera, including number one hit Beautiful, as well as Pink, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and James Blunt.