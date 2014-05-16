BBC News

Glenn Close returns to Broadway

The play will begins previews on 20 October at Broadway's Golden Theatre

Glenn Close is returning to Broadway for the first time in 20 years.

Close will appear in a limited 18-week run of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, opposite John Lithgow.

The Damages actress last appeared on Broadway in musical Sunset Boulevard in 1994 - as ageing star Norma Desmond - winning a Tony for her portrayal.

The actress won two previous Tonys for her roles in 1992's Death and the Maiden and The Real Thing (1984). A Delicate Balance opens in November.

Alcoholic sister

The play sees 67-year-old Close and Lithgow, 68, as a married couple coping with the return of their 36-year-old daughter after her fourth marriage break-up, alongside a visit from Close's alcoholic sister and two family friends.

British actress Lindsay Duncan, 63, a double Tony-winner for Private Lives and Les Liaisons Dangereuses, will appear as Close's sister; Martha Plimpton co-stars as the wayward daughter.

Pam McKinnon, who won a Tony for last year's revival of Albee's hit play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, will direct.

A Delicate Balance - for which Albee won a Pulitzer Prize - had its Broadway premiere in 1966. A revival in 1996 picked up three Tonys.

Close, who has six Oscar nominations to her name, joins A-list stars such as Hugh Jackman, Ewan MacGregor and Bradley Cooper who are all set to appear on Broadway in the forthcoming season.

