The Boxtrolls stop-motion 3D animation tops UK box office
Stop-motion 3D animation The Boxtrolls has topped the UK box office in its first week of release with takings of £2,000,597.
The movie sees teenage Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead-Wright voice an orphaned boy raised by rubbish collecting trolls.
Scarlett Johansson's Lucy stayed at number two with British comedy Pride one place below, taking £718,778.
Last week's number one film Sex Tape dropped out of the top three.
The comedy starring Cameron Diaz and Jason Segal has now earned £2,707,088 in its two weeks of release.
The top five was rounded off by A Most Wanted Man, the spy thriller is the final film made starring the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Source: Rentrak, takings from Friday to Sunday