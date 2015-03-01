Image copyright AFP Image caption 'We don't want people to vote for us to feel sorry for us,' say PKN

A punk band made up of musicians with learning disabilities is to represent Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The quartet, named PKN, was chosen by Finnish viewers on Saturday and has now been ranked by bookmakers as among the favourites for the contest.

The group, whose members have Down's syndrome and autism, will perform their 85-second song Aina Mun Pitaa (I Always Have To) at the event in Vienna in May.

"Every person with a disability ought to be braver," singer Kari Aalto said.

"He or she should themselves say what they want and do not want," he told Finnish broadcaster YLE.

The group - full name Pertti Kurikan Nimipaivat (Pertti Kurikka's Nameday) - will also become the first punk band to compete at Eurovision.

They first got together during a charity workshop and appeared in an award-winning 2012 documentary called The Punk Syndrome.

The song deals with the frustration of the rules of daily life, like having to eat healthily and doing chores like cleaning and washing up.

'Changing attitudes'

"We are rebelling against society in different ways, but we are not political," bassist Sami Helle told The Guardian.

"We are changing attitudes somewhat, a lot of people are coming to our gigs and we have a lot of fans.

"We don't want people to vote for us to feel sorry for us, we are not that different from everybody else - just normal guys with a mental handicap."

They are 5/1 to win the contest, according to Betfred, making them third favourites behind Italy and Estonia.

Heavy metal band Lordi gave Finland its only Eurovision win to date with Hard Rock Hallelujah in 2006.

The UK's Eurovision entrant will be named on Saturday.