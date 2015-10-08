Janet Jackson and NWA among nominations for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- Published
Janet Jackson, Steve Miller, Chaka Khan and Chicago are among the artists nominated for entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time.
Also in the running for the "Class of 2016" are Chic - nominated for a record tenth time - Deep Purple, Nine Inch Nails, Cheap Trick and The Smiths.
The public can vote for their favourites, alongside more than 800 artists and industry experts.
The top acts will be revealed in December and inducted next April.
Artists or bands need to have released their first single or album 25 years ago to be eligible, with Los Lobos, The JB's, the Cars and Cheap Trick all first time nominees.
Rap stars NWA - the subject of this year's hit biopic Straight Outta Compton - are shortlisted for the fourth time, while Deep Purple and the Spinners are on their third nomination.
2015 marks the fourth year the public can vote for their top five acts, with voting open until 9 December.
However, their selections are combined into a single "fan ballot" that counts as one vote, alongside those from more than 800 "artists, historians and members of the music industry."
Earlier this year Green Day, Lou Reed, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Ringo Starr were among those inducted into the Hall of Fame as the class of 2015.