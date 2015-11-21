Image copyright Michell family

Keith Michell, the Australian-born actor who portrayed Henry VIII in a celebrated 1970 television series, has died at the age of 89.

A statement from his family said he had died peacefully at his home in Hampstead, north London, on Friday.

His daughter Helena told the BBC he was a "wonderful father and grandfather and inspirational actor".

His career took him to the stages of the West End, Broadway, Chichester and his native Australia, his family said.

Michell portrayed the king in the BBC television series, The Six Wives of Henry VIII.

He was also well known for his role as Heathcliff in the BBC's 1962 adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

"We will miss him hugely - he has been a great influence in all our lives, creatively, artistically, musically," his family said in a statement.

A planned retrospective exhibition of his career is planned at the Menier Gallery, in London, in June 2016.