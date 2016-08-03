Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Rhea's mother gave up her job as an obstetrician to help educate her

Ten-year-old Rhea has been named Child Genius 2016 after her mother intervened to dispute one of the answers in the Channel 4 show's final.

The west London schoolgirl beat nine-year-old Saffy by spelling the word "eleemosynary", meaning charitable.

Rhea got through to the head-to-head after her mother contested an incorrect answer during her earlier specialist round about Florence Nightingale.

Independent adjudicator Olivia van der Werff later ruled it was acceptable.

The dispute centred on the question: "To which medical officer did Florence Nightingale report in the Crimea?"

Media caption Rhea and her mother, Sonal, spoke to BBC Asian Network's Sheetal Parmar about the controversy and what it was like to win to the competition.

Rhea's answer Duncan Menzies was initially deemed incorrect. But her mother Sonal, who gave up her job as an obstetrician to help educate Rhea, successfully argued that Nightingale effectively reported to every medical officer.

The programme was watched on Channel 4 on Tuesday by an average of 1.3 million viewers, not including +1, according to overnight ratings.

Some of the questions Rhea got right to win Child Genius:

Q. Spell "Polydactylous"

Q. In which year of the 18th Century was America's Declaration of Independence approved by Continental Congress? A. 1776

Q. What was the name of the artist who painted Harmony in Red? A. Henri Matisse

Q. Three hydrogen atom and one nitrogen atom make up one molecule of what? A. Ammonia

