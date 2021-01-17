Obituary: Phil Spector
Phil Spector's "wall of sound" recording technique transformed popular music.
His production methods appeared on a host of chart-topping records and influenced some of music's biggest names.
He gained fame with girl groups in the early 1960s and later worked with The Beatles, Leonard Cohen and The Ramones.
But his life was blighted by drug and alcohol addiction and he was jailed in 2009 for killing the actress, Lana Clarkson. He died on 16 January 2021, aged 81, while serving a murder sentence in a California prison.
Harvey Philip Spector was born on 26 December 1939 into an immigrant Jewish family in New York's Bronx district.
His father, who was of Russian origin, committed suicide when his son was nine years old and his mother moved her family to Los Angeles.
Spector learned to play guitar while at high school and, after graduating, formed a band called The Teddy Bears.
In 1958 they recorded To Know Him Is to Love Him, a song Spector had composed, based on an inscription on his father's tombstone.
It went to the top of the Billboard 100 in 1958.
Stan Ross, a Hollywood record producer, coached Spector in the arts of music production and, with The Teddy Bears failing to follow up their initial success, he began working with the famed songwriting duo, Leiber and Stoller.
He continued to write music, penning Ben E King's hit, Spanish Harlem, with Jerry Leiber, and he also worked as a session guitarist.
By 1961 Spector was a millionaire after producing a series of chart hits.
But the turning point in his career came when he formed his own production company with a record executive, Lester Sill, and signed a girl group known as the Crystals.
Three-minute masterpieces
The Crystals had their first number one, He's a Rebel, in November 1962.
Because Spector was in a rush to release it before anyone else covered it, he employed another group, The Blossoms, to record it, while releasing it under The Crystals' name without telling the original group.
It summed up Spector's single-minded approach to his work.
The following year saw a bewildering variety of Spector-produced hits including Da Doo Ron Ron and Then He Kissed Me, both by The Crystals, and Be My Baby and Baby I Love You by another girl group, The Ronettes.
His musical technique was to blend the sound of a large number of instruments, including strings, woodwind and brass, often overdubbing tracks to create the rich so-called "wall of sound" which Spector dubbed, "a Wagnerian approach to rock & roll".
The records he turned out were three-minute masterpieces, "little symphonies for the kids", as he dubbed them.
For the Righteous Brothers 1964 hit, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', he used four guitars, three pianos, three basses and an assortment of trumpets, trombones and saxophones before adding the vocals.
It was a remarkable achievement given the basic three-track tape recorders which were available at the time.
The sound on Spector's records also owed much to the musicianship of a number of Los Angeles session players known as The Wrecking Crew.
Cameo appearance
Despite the complexity of his productions, Spector insisted on releasing the finished recordings in mono, claiming that to release them on stereo would allow the user to change the sound of his finished product.
The Righteous Brothers went on to make more hits with Spector including the sublime Unchained Melody.
Released in 1965 it would re-emerge in 1990 when it was used as the theme for the tear-jerking film Ghost.
But Spector was tiring of his record business.
In 1966 Ike and Tina Turner became the last signing to his Philles company although their hit, River Deep, Mountain High, essentially a Tina Turner solo performance, was considered by Spector to be his best work.
Surprisingly it only reached number 88 in the US charts but was warmly received in the UK where it hit number three.
He disappeared from public gaze in 1967, emerging to marry Ronnie Bennett, who was the lead singer of The Ronettes (he had divorced his first wife, vocalist Annette Merar), and to make a cameo appearance as a drug dealer in the 1969 film, Easy Rider.
Rumours that his behaviour was becoming erratic began to emerge and he was accused of mentally abusing his wife. He also began to carry a gun.
In 1970 he was lured to England by The Beatles' manager, Alan Klein, where he produced John Lennon's hit single, Instant Karma.
He was then asked to tackle the Get Back sessions, a series of tapes recorded by The Beatles over the period 1968-70, including the famous performance on the roof of the Apple building in central London in January 1969.
Grotesque
Spector completely overhauled the recordings and the resulting album, Let It Be, was released to huge critical and commercial acclaim.
It included the hit singles, Let It Be and Long and Winding Road, although Paul McCartney was reported to be furious with Spector's treatment of the latter song.
The success of the album saw Spector work on solo albums for George Harrison (All Things Must Pass) and John Lennon (Plastic Ono Band and Imagine).
He also produced Lennon's single, Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Shortly after forming a new record company with Warner Bros, Spector was almost killed when, on 31 March 1974, he was thrown through the windscreen of his car sustaining serious head injuries.
In the aftermath of the accident he once more retreated from public view.
It was three years before he reappeared, producing Leonard Cohen's album, Death of a Ladies Man.
Cohen's fans were angered by the rich orchestral sound, in contrast to the singer's usual stark style, and even Cohen described the album as "grotesque".
His next project managed to upset another group of fans, when he produced the album, End of the Century, for The Ramones.
The departure from their usual stripped-down punk sound received mixed reviews but became the band's best selling album.
Convicted
Spector virtually retired from the music scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
A proposed collaboration with Celine Dion on her album, Falling into You, came to nothing and there was controversy when, at an awards ceremony, he accused The Spice Girls of being "the Antichrist".
Spector's life took a much darker turn in February 2003 when the actress, Lana Clarkson, was found dead in his house in Alhambra, California with a bullet wound in her head.
Spector claimed the shooting happened when Clarkson "kissed the gun".
He remained free on bail until his trial which started in March 2007.
The court heard from four women who claimed Spector had threatened them with a guns in the past when they had spurned his advances.
After the the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict the judge declared a mistrial and a new hearing began in October the following year.
Six months later Spector was convicted of second degree murder and given a sentence of 19 years to life.
Numerous applications for appeals were all refused over the subsequent six years. Spector's health deteriorated in prison and he was moved to an inpatient care unit in 2013.
Inner demons
Phil Spector was the first to see the potential of the recording studio as an instrument in itself.
Many have tried to emulate his pioneering sound, including the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson who described Spector as the most influential music producer he knew.
A host of performers have used his techniques, including Bruce Springsteen on Born to Run, and the band Wizzard with I Wish It Could be Christmas Every Day.
He was often described as a flawed genius prior to his conviction. The heights of his prowess in the studio were tempered by the lows of his depression and his drug and alcohol dependency.
He was remarkably candid about what he described as the demons inside him.
"I'm probably relatively insane," he told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2003, just before the death of Lana Clarkson. "I'm my own worst enemy."