David and Victoria Beckham: 18 years married in pictures
A look back at one of entertainment's most famous couples on their 18th anniversary - complete with dodgy haircuts.
David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
The couple first met at a charity football match in 1997 and announced their engagement in July 1998.
Victoria was still in the Spice Girls when they started dating and David would often go to Victoria's gigs and signings, while she was often seen at his football matches.
They swiftly became one of the most recognisable showbiz couples - attending events like Antonio Berardi's catwalk show during 1998's London Fashion Week.
Quickly nicknamed "Posh and Becks" by the media, they were married on 4 July 1999.
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Their lavish wedding took place in a castle outside Dublin - doves, thrones, matching purple reception outfits, you name it.
Brooklyn, the couple's first of four children, was born in March 1999. The Spice Girls split up the following year and Victoria embarked on a solo career - but with limited success.
But the Beckhams' profile as a couple continued to grow - and David and Victoria appeared regularly on the chat show circuit, being interviewed by Michael Parkinson (pictured) and even Ali G for Comic Relief.
David Beckham/Instagram
They frequently turned heads with their choice of outfits - like the time when David wore a sarong and the day they decided matching leather suits would be a good idea. David jokingly referenced this in his Instagram anniversary message to his wife: "Wow, we really did this!"
David was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in November 2003. In the same year, the family moved to Spain when he was transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid.
BBC
The couple went on to have two more sons after Brooklyn - Romeo (second left), who was born in 2002, and Cruz (far left) in 2005. The boys accompanied their parents to BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2010.
Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz were seen attending the premiere of Viva Forever, the Spice Girls musical, with their parents in 2012.
Brooklyn Beckham
The couple also had a daughter, Harper Seven, who was born in 2011. She was recently pictured by Brooklyn for his first photography book, What I See.
After a stint playing for LA Galaxy in California, David retired from football and the family moved back to the UK in 2014.
Victoria has gone on to find success in the fashion industry - launching her own clothing label, gracing the cover of Vogue and being appointed an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to the fashion industry.