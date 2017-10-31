Image copyright AFP

UK police investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at sexual assault allegations from seven women.

Officers are investigating separate incidents alleged to have taken place between the 1980s and 2015 both in London as well as outside of the UK.

The Hollywood film producer has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex.

No arrests have been made over any of the allegations at this stage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police are investigating the allegations under Operation Kaguyak.

The earliest allegation is of an assault which it is claimed took place in the early 1980s outside of the UK. Scotland Yard says it will pass the allegation on to the local police force in due course.

The second woman claiming she was assaulted by Weinstein says the incident took place in west London in the late 1980s, with a third woman alleging she was sexually assaulted in Westminster in 1992.

A fourth alleged victim claims she was assaulted in 1994, also in Westminster, with a fifth alleging an assault took place on her in the same London borough in the mid-1990s.

Police are investigating two allegations of assault by a sixth woman in Westminster in 2010 and 2011, with a further assault alleged to have taken place on the same woman in Camden in 2015.

A seventh woman says she was assaulted outside of the UK in 2012 and two further times in 2013 and 2014 in Westminster. Police say they will pass on the 2012 allegation to the relevant force.

Police have not given any more details about the complainants or alleged offences at this stage.

Rose McGowan also claims she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein

New York police are also investigating claims against the 65-year-old, including rape and sexual assault.

Numerous allegations have been made against the movie mogul by women including actresses Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Earlier this month, UK police confirmed they were investigating claims from three women that they were attacked in Westminster, Camden and west London, before confirming the four new allegations.

On Tuesday, the Producers Guild of America said Weinstein had been banned for life over reports of his "decades of reprehensible conduct".

Actress Rose McGowan says she was offered $1m (£760,000) from Harvey Weinstein in exchange for her silence.

McGowan says she turned down the money the day before the New York Times ran an expose on the movie mogul earlier this month.

