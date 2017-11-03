Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The actor won Oscars in 1996 and 2000

Kevin Spacey has said he is seeking treatment after facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a string of men.

A representative for the actor said he "is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment".

They did not give any information about what kind of treatment he wants.

He is one of several Hollywood figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Dustin Hoffman has issued an apology while director Brett Ratner has been accused by six women.

A lawyer for Ratner, the director of the Rush Hour films and X-Men: The Last Stand, has "categorically" denied all of the accusations.

The allegations have been sparked by multiple women speaking out against the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and a subsequent campaign encouraging victims to share their stories of sexual harassment under the #metoo hashtag.

So who has been accused of misconduct?

Image copyright Getty Images

Kevin Spacey

New allegations have emerged from a number of men accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.

US filmmaker Tony Montana claims he was groped by the actor in a Los Angeles bar in 2003. He says he was left with PTSD for six months after Spacey "forcefully" grabbed his crotch.

Mr Montana told Radar Online that he was in his 30s when the incident took place at the Coronet Bar in LA.

It follows an allegation made by Anthony Rapp that the House of Cards actor tried to "seduce" him when he was 14 years old.

Kevin Spacey says he has no recollection of that encounter, and was "beyond horrified".

Incidents regarding Spacey are also alleged to have taken place in the UK while the two-time Oscar winner was the artistic director at the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who acted in several plays at the theatre, claims Spacey "routinely preyed" on young male actors.

One man told the BBC about his experience of being invited to spend the weekend with Spacey in New York when he was a teenager in the 1980s.

The Old Vic has set up a confidential complaints process for anyone connected to the theatre, and said on Thursday that it is "already seeing the great benefits of the new policy of openness and the safe sharing of information".

Read more about the allegations against Kevin Spacey here.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.