Morrissey denies defending Kevin Spacey

Image copyright Getty / Reuters Image caption Der Spiegel quoted Morrisey as saying one of Spacey's accusers "did not sound very credible"

Morrissey has angrily denied the write-up of a recent interview he gave to the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

The star was quoted as defending Kevin Spacey against allegations of sexual abuse, insisting the alleged victims knew what they were getting into.

Morrissey reportedly added he would kill Donald Trump, if the chance arose, "for the safety of humanity".

After initially refusing to respond, the star has issued a statement saying he would "never" support those views.

"A few weeks ago I foolishly allowed Germany's Der Spiegel into my life," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Since they eagerly flew from beloved Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding."

Image copyright PA Image caption The star is promoting his 11th studio album, Low In High School

The 58-year-old went on to reject many aspects of the published interview.

"Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never. Would I ever support Kevin Spacey's private proclivities? No never. Would I support sexual harassment? No, never."

Morrissey went on to accuse Der Spiegel of failing to "convey my views fairly", adding: "Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never."

The former Smiths singer, who titled his statement The Slander System, added that the music industry frowned upon people with strong opinions.

They are more interested in promoting artists whose "brain is a mental frost" and "pointless songs are the eyes of a dead fish," he said.

His statement ended by noting that Der Spiegel had refused to release the "unchopped, un-fiddled-with audio from the interview".

The BBC has contacted the publication for a response, but has yet to receive a reply.

The original interview, published in November, quoted the star as saying "rape is disgusting [and] every physical attack is repugnant".

However, he then appeared to cast doubt on the accounts of several people who accused Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault after being invited into their homes or hotel rooms.

"People know exactly what's going on and they play along," he reportedly said.

"Afterwards, they feel embarrassed or disliked. And then they turn it around and say: 'I was attacked, I was surprised'.

"But if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it."

"I hate rape... But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person who is considered a victim is merely disappointed."

'Ugly' comments

There was a rapid, international backlash against his comments. Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, said the star had "lost the plot" in an expletive-filled statement.

American actor Chris Gethard tweeted: "I don't understand how so much of what Morrissey sings is so beautiful yet so much of what he says is so ugly."

And Scottish comedian Limmy posted a photo of himself eating a steak alongside a screengrab of the singer's comments (Morrissey is a staunch vegetarian).

Morrissey previously addressed the article during a concert in Chicago, telling fans, "that was the last print interview I will ever do."

He went on to criticise the media, adding: "Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see the words or hear the words come out of my mouth - please, if you don't see that, I didn't say it."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.