Matt Smith's killer new role

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matt Smith played the Duke of Edinburgh in Netflix's The Crown

After starring in Doctor Who and playing Prince Philip, actor Matt Smith's next role will be as cult leader Charles Manson.

The British actor, who played the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown, will now portray Manson in a film called Charlie Says, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Manson directed his followers to commit a string of brutal murders in 1969. He died last November.

Charlie Says will focus on three young women who were found guilty of murder.

The convicted followers were sentenced to death alongside Manson for the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders. But the death penalty was later lifted in California and they were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Fellow Brit Suki Waterhouse, Game of Thrones' Hannah Murray and Nurse Jackie and Godless actress Merritt Wever are also among the cast.

The movie will be made by American Psycho director Mary Harron and filming is due to start in Los Angeles in the spring.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.