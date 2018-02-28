Image copyright Reuters Image caption Spacey was removed from the foundation's board of directors in November

The Kevin Spacey Foundation, the UK charity set up by the star in 2011 to help emerging actors, is to close in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The charity's trustees said it was "no longer viable".

Spacey has been accused of harassment and abuse by a number of men, and police in London are investigating three alleged sexual assaults.

He apologised to his original accuser and "absolutely" denied further claims.

Spacey was removed from the foundation's board of directors in November.

In a statement, the foundation said it would close on Wednesday.

"The trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018," it said.

"The Trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organisations for the great work that has been done in association with the foundation.

"The Trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organisations."

The work carried out by the registered UK charity included spotting and encouraging young, aspiring and talented artists in the acting industry.

It offered training and resources, such as scholarships, to help in the pursuit of their goals.

The foundation's operation in the US has not commented on its own future.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.