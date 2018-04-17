R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
R Kelly is facing a fresh allegation of sexual misconduct, from a former partner who claims he "intentionally" infected her with an STD in Dallas.
According to her lawyer, the unnamed woman was the victim of "unlawful restraint" during her 11-month relationship with the R&B singer.
It is claimed that Kelly, 51, attempted to make the woman a member of the "sex cult" he is alleged to have run.
The Dallas Police Department has said it is looking into the allegation.
- R Kelly denies holding women in 'cult'
- The history of allegations against R Kelly
- R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes
In a statement issued in advance of a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, lawyer Lee Merritt claims his client was 19 when she and Kelly began a sexual relationship.
Mr Merritt goes on to accuse the singer of "predatory, controlling and abusive behaviour" and "furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor".
Kelly, best known in the UK for hits including I Believe I Can Fly, has faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, making indecent images of children and other offences.
Last year the singer - whose full name is Robert Kelly - denied allegations he was holding a number of young women in a so-called cult.
The Washington Post has quoted a representative for the singer as saying that he "categorically denies all claims and allegations".
You may also be interested in:
- McPartlin fined £86,000 for drink driving
- Full Metal Jacket actor dies aged 74
- Conchita Wurst reveals HIV diagnosis
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.