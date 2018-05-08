Image copyright ITV Image caption David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) had his drink spiked by Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton)

More than 200 complaints about the male rape storyline on Coronation Street have been dismissed by watchdog Ofcom.

A total of 183 viewers complained about an episode on 16 March that saw Josh spike David's drink before throwing him onto his bed and beginning to undress.

A further 31 people complained about an episode of the ITV soap that showed the fallout three days later.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said that while it was "uncomfortable viewing for some", it didn't break broadcasting rules.

The spokeswoman said: "This storyline tackled a sensitive and challenging subject, which we appreciate was uncomfortable viewing for some.

"However, we considered that ITV took extensive steps to ensure it was handled sensitively and carefully. These included working closely with a victim support group, and repeatedly signposting the help available to anyone affected by sexual violence.

"We also considered that, although the offender's violent intentions were clearly implied, the scenes were neither explicit nor graphic. Finally, we took into account that clear warnings were broadcast before both episodes."

