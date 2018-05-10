Image copyright PA/Reuters Image caption Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris are worth £236m combined

Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris have all risen up the Sunday Times Rich List after enjoying huge chart success.

Sheeran made £28m last year - taking his total estimated wealth to £80m.

But that still only puts him at 35th on the list of the UK's richest musicians, which is dominated by golden oldies. Sir Paul McCartney is top on £820m.

Calvin Harris is the only new entry in the top 20 on £140m, up £20m. And Rita Ora has joined the list of the wealthiest young musicians, with £16m.

Richest musicians in UK and Ireland Rank Name Estimated wealth Annual change 1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell (above) £820m Up £40m 2. Lord Lloyd-Webber £740m No change 3. U2 £569m Up £21m 4. Sir Elton John £300m Up £10m 5. Sir Mick Jagger £260m Up £10m 6. Keith Richards £245m Up £10m 7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison £230m Up £20m 8. Sir Ringo Starr £220m Up £20m 9. Michael Flatley £202m Up £2m 10. Sting £190m Up £5m

Adele is worth £140m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, an increase of £15m on last year, meaning she stayed at the top of the rich list for young musicians.

Richest musicians under 30 in UK and Ireland Rank Name Estimated wealth Annual change 1. Adele £140m Up £15m 2. Ed Sheeran £80m Up £28m 3. Harry Styles £50m Up £10m 4. Niall Horan £46m Up £6m 5=. Liam Payne £42m Up £2m 5=. Louis Tomlinson £42m Up £2m 7. Little Mix £40m Up 16m 8. Zayn Malik £35m No change 9. Sam Smith £24m Up £4m 10. Jessie J £18m Up £1m 11=. Winston Marshall £16m Up £1m 11=. Rita Ora £16m New Entry

Source: Sunday Times

As well as having four UK top 10 singles in the past 12 months, Rita Ora has appeared in the Fifty Shades films and has had lucrative deals with Adidas, lingerie firm Tezenis, Rimmel, DKNY and Marks & Spencer.

Robert Watts, who compiles the Sunday Times Rich List, said: "For years our music millionaires list has been dominated by older acts, such as the Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John, who have an older audiences able to pay a premium to see their favourite acts.

"But some of the biggest risers over the past year have been amongst younger acts such as Ed Sheeran, Adele and Calvin Harris.

"Streaming services, the internet and income from endorsements are helping today's young musicians build an international following - and with it their fortunes - far quicker than the older rockers."

