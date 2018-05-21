Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple left the White House at the beginning of 2017

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are teaming up with Netflix to produce films and TV shows.

Netflix say the former US President and First Lady have "entered into a multi-year agreement" with the service.

It says the "films and series" will "potentially" include "scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features."

"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us," said Michelle Obama.

Exact details of programming have yet to be announced.

'Orange is the New Barack' and other content the Obamas could produce

The couple have created Higher Ground Productions to produce the content to be aired on Netflix.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple hope to "curate talented, inspiring, creative voices" as part of their content for Netflix

"One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience," said Mr Obama.

"That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix - we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

Mrs Obama said: "Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others.

"Netflix's unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership."

'Incredibly proud'

When rumours began to circulate that the Obamas were going to team up with Netflix earlier this year, The New York Times said one possible show idea was for Mr Obama to moderate debates on issues such as health care, climate change and immigration.

But the paper said there were no plans to use the shows to attack conservative critics or Donald Trump.

"Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world's most respected and highly-recognised public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

"We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities."

The streaming service's mix of original drama, films and other programming has proved popular globally, with subscriber numbers reaching nearly 118 million at the end of 2017.

