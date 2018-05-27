Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rita Ora made Avicii's song the centrepiece of her set

Rita Ora paid an emotional tribute to dance producer Avicii as she opened up the third day of the BBC's Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea.

Avicii's name flashed up on the video screens as Ora sang their collaboration Lonely Together - the final single the DJ released before his death in April.

"Thank you for singing that with me," she told the crowd as the song ended.

"It's always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along."

Ora has previously said described Avicii as "a really good friend" who "changed my life".

The Swedish musician, born Tim Bergling, died last month at the age of 28.

A statement released by his family seemed to suggest the cause of death was suicide.

