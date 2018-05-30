Image caption The new Strictly faces (left to right): Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk and Graziano Di Prima

Three new professional dancers have been unveiled to join the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing when it returns to BBC One this autumn.

Donning the sequins for the flagship Saturday night show will be Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk.

Di Prima hails from Sicily, Radebe is South African and Mushtuk is Russian.

Their arrival comes after the departure of Brendan Cole earlier this year, while Chloe Hewitt has also left.

The three newcomers also mean the new series will boast its fullest quota of professional dancers to date, bringing the number to 18.

'Greatest show'

Di Prima, an Italian Latin champion, said his new Strictly job was a "dream come true".

"I can't wait to give all of myself on the dance floor," he added.

Echoing his feelings, Latin dance champion Radebe said his new role was "one of the greatest achievements of my dancing career".

Image caption Strictly favourite Brendan Cole was partnered with Charlotte Hawkins last year

He also said it was an "honour to be chosen to be a part of an incredible cast".

And last but not least, four-time Italian dance championship winner Mushtuk enthused that she was raring to get started and become part of the "greatest show on earth".

She tweeted that it was a "priceless opportunity" she had "been dreaming about".

The 18-strong dance team will be completed by well-known faces including Kevin Clifton, Karen Clifton, Anton Du Beke, Oti Mabuse and Pasha Kovalev.

Image caption Chloe Hewitt had never been given a celebrity partner on the main show

In announcing the new team members, executive producer Louise Rainbow thanked the contribution Cole and Hewitt had made to the top-rating show.

"A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly," said Rainbow.

"We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."

Cole, one of Strictly's original dancers, was dropped in January. He said the "editorial decision" had left him "in shock".

He had performed on Strictly for 15 series, since it began in 2004, and now the only original professional dancer is Du Beke.

Hewitt, who had never been given a celebrity partner on the main show, had joined Strictly in 2016. She took part in group numbers and seasonal Strictly specials.

The celebrity contestants will be announced later this year.

